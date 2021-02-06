Vaqueros men’s tennis go 1-1 on the road

SEGUIN (KVEO) – The UTRGV men’s tennis team closed out the weekend at Texas Lutheran University with a 5-2 win on Saturday.

The key for the Vaqueros was gaining control early on, thanks to two of their doubles teams pushing them ahead to a 2-1 lead.

Redshirt junior Zane Kohrs and redshirt freshman Luka Jankovic picked up the 8-0 win over Matthew Stephenson and Ryan Schulte at the No. 1 spot.

Redshirt senior Mateo Schmit and redshirt junior Carlo Izurieta beat Dristan Weaver and Quintin Johnson at the No. 2 spot.

The Vaqueros kept the momentum going and won all the way through singles play.

UTRGV returns to action on Feb. 9 when it hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, as part of the South Texas Showdown at noon at the Orville Cox Tennis Center.

Seating at UTRGV home matches is limited to 25 fans.