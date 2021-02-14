Closing or Delays

Vaqueros men’s golf pulls big final day in LaTour Invitational

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

MATTHEWS, LA (KVEO) – The UTRGV men’s golf team was competing in Matthews, Louisiana this weekend at the LaTour Golf Club.

In the last day, the Vaqueros turned in a final round 291 to finish with a two-round score of 591.

They finished just one shot behind Samford for fourth place.

The LaTour Intercollegiate was shortened to two rounds due to inclement weather predicted for Monday.

UTRGV will be back in action March 8-9. They will look to defend their title at the Colin Montgomerie Invitational, hosted by Houston Baptist University.

