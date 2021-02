EDINBURG (KVEO) – This morning UTRGV announced high honors for two of their men’s tennis players.

Redshirt junior Alberto Mello and redshirt sophomore Te Kani Williams have been named WAV Doubles Team of the Week.

The duo went 2-0 last Friday as they helped kick off the season in a pair of shutouts against Our Lady of the Lake and Howard Payne.

They defeated both the Our Lady of the Lake and Howard Payne duo teams 6-4.

The Vaqueros return to play this Friday against Lamar at 1p.m. in Beaumont.