RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – On Friday night the UTRGV men’s basketball team dropped a close game at Utah Valley 78-74.

Despite the loss, Senior Javon Levi broke the program record for career steals. Levi had a career-high-tying seven steals, bringing his total to 236.



Levi passes Lalo Rios (1995-1999) for the top program spot.

In doing so, Levi also passed Greedy Daniels (UNLV/TCU, 1997-2001) and Kevin Scarborough (New Mexico, 1984-1987) for sixth place in WAC history.