Vaqueros drops home series against CBU

by: Kiera Grogan

EDINBURG (KVEO) – In the second of two games, the Vaqueros hosted the CBU Lancers at the UTRGV Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

Coming off of a loss Friday afternoon, the Vaqueros were looking for revenge.

Lancers Sydney Palma sinks a bucket from the corner to put CBU up by double digits.

But the Vaqueros fire back, Burcu Soysal grabs the rebound and gets to the foul line to put UTRGV back in it.

Sara Bershers jumps up for two more points for the Vaqueros at the buzzer of the first quarter.

The Vaqueros trail by two at halftime, but the Lancers run away in the second half and the Vaqueros fall 79-64 and are now 0-2 in WAC play.

UTRGV is back in action next Friday and Saturday at 5p.m. at Seattle University.

