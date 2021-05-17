Vaqueros cruise in game three to complete series sweep over Northern Colorado

by: Daniel Esteve

Freddy Rojas Jr. Courtesy of UTRGV Athletics

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team defeated the Northern Colorado Bears 15-2 Sunday afternoon to complete a three-game series sweep.

The game marked UTRGV’s final home series of the season. Graduate Student Andy Atwood knocked his ninth-career home run in his final game at UTRGV Baseball Stadium in Edinburg.

Atwood and the Vaqueros wasted no time in Sunday’s matchup.

UTRGV scored six runs in the first inning, sending 11 batters to the plate in the process. The Bears lone scoring output came in the second inning, due in part to an infield error by the Vaqueros.

The win solidifies a spot in the Western Athletic Conference tournament as a second or third seed, a position that will be determined with the Vaqueros next opponent, Sacramento State. UTRGV will begin its final road series of the season at Sacramento State on Thursday, May 20, at 5 p.m.

