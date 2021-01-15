Vaqueros blow past Dixie State in WAC opener

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV Vaqueros men’s basketball team open Western Athletic Conference (WAC) play at the UTRGV Fieldhouse with an 82-49 victory over the Dixie State University Trailblazers on Friday.

The 33-point margin of victory is the largest in a conference game in UTRGV history, breaking the previous record of 31 set in a 77-46 home victory over Chicago State on Jan. 31, 2020 – last season. The Trailblazers are the WAC’s newest addition, moving up from Division II athletics to Division I for the first time this season.

The Vaqueros (7-3, 1-0 WAC) are off to a 7-3 start for the first time since 2004-05.

UTRGV is back in action on Saturday at 6 p.m. for a second match up against Dixie State at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Fieldhouse at 255 fans made up of current UTRGV students, season ticket holders, corporate partners, and families of student-athletes and coaches. Doors open at 5.