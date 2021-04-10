Vaqueros’ Alexander has career-high day, powers UTRGV past Utah Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Graduate student Elijah Alexander hit a pair of two-run home runs to power The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team past the Utah Valley University Wolverines 6-1 on Friday at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.

Alexander hit his first home run into the left-field bullpen in the fourth to make the score 3-0. His second home run landed just to the right of the batter’s eye in center field and knocked Jesse Schmit (1-5) out of the game with a score of 6-0.

This was Alexander’s first-career multi-home run game. The home runs were his first two of the season. Alexander finished with a career-high-tying four RBIs.

Graduate student Conrado Diaz also had a pair of run-scoring hits, making the score 1-0 with a single in the third and 4-0 with a double in the fifth.

The Vaqueros (14-16, 6-7 WAC) didn’t have a hit the first time through the order, going 0-for-8 with a walk. The second time through, though, the Vaqueros went 6-for-9 with three runs scored.

Senior Kevin Stevens (3-4) made the runs stand up, pitching a career-high 8.0 innings of two-hit ball while racking up a career-high-tying 12 strikeouts.

Stevens allowed a hit in the first, an infield single following an error to give the Wolverines (5-21, 3-10 WAC) two on with nobody out. Stevens responded by getting a double play, starting a string of 11-straight batters retired. Stevens struck out the side in the second, going on to strike out four in a row and six out of seven.

Stevens issued a leadoff walk in the fifth but bounced back by retiring the next 10 batters he faced.

The Wolverines put runners on second and third with two outs in the eighth, setting up an error to allow their run to score. UTRGV and Utah Valley play a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. The first game is scheduled for seven innings while the second game is scheduled for the full nine. UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at approximately 1,200 fans.