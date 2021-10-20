UTRGV’s Sara Bershers earns preseason WAC honors

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Women’s Basketball team learned on Tuesday that sophomore guard Sara Bershers is part of the Preseason All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Coaches Second Team.
Additionally, UTRGV was picked to finish 10th in both the media and coaches’ polls.
Last season, Bershers averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 14 games (14 starts). Bershers ranked second on the team in points, first in rebounds, third in assists, second in three-point field goals made (33) and three-point percentage (.351), while also leading the team in blocks (20).
Bershers raised her play in conference play as she averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 10 WAC games while earning All-WAC Honorable Mention.
Bershers reached double-figures in scoring 10 different times last season while recording a pair of double-doubles. Bershers set a career-high with 25 points against California Baptist while leading the team in scoring six times.
UTRGV was picked to finish ahead of Tarleton, Dixie State, and Chicago State with 54 points in the coaches’ poll while also being picked ahead of Tarleton, Dixie State, and Chicago State in the media poll.
California Baptist was picked as the favorite in the coaches’ poll with six first-place votes and 137 points while Stephen F. Austin was picked second with six first-place votes and 133 points. Grand Canyon was third receiving the other first-place vote with 112 points in the poll.
Utah Valley came in fourth with 106 points while Abilene Christian was picked fifth with 91 points. Sam Houston came in sixth in the poll with 86 points. New Mexico State was picked seventh with 80 points. Lamar was picked eighth with 63 and Seattle U was picked ninth with 61 points.
In the media poll, California Baptist took the top spot followed by Stephen F. Austin in second. Utah Valley, Grand Canyon, and Sam Houston rounded out the top-five while New Mexico State came in sixth, Lamar in seventh, and Abilene Christian and Seattle U tied for eighth.
|Coaches Preseason All-WAC First Team
|Media Preseason All-WAC First Team
|Name
|Team
|Name
|Team
|Maria Carvalho
|Utah Valley
|Maria Carvalho
|Utah Valley
|Amara Graham
|Grand Canyon
|Amara Graham
|Grand Canyon
|Zya Nugent
|Stephen F. Austin
|Aiyana Johnson
|Stephen F. Austin
|Ane Olaeta*
|California Baptist
|Ane Olaeta*
|California Baptist
|Britney Thomas
|California Baptist
|Britney Thomas
|California Baptist
|Stephanie Visscher
|Stephen F. Austin
|Stephanie Visscher
|Stephen F. Austin
|Josie Williams
|Utah Valley
|Josie Williams
|Utah Valley
|Micaela Wilson
|Lamar
|Micaella Wilson
|Lamar
|*Preseason Player of the Year
|*Preseason Player of the Year
|Coaches Preseason All-WAC Second Team
|Media Preseason All-WAC Second Team
|Name
|Team
|Name
|Team
|Sara Bershers
|UTRGV
|Tiarra Brown
|Grand Canyon
|Tiarra Brown
|Grand Canyon
|Bree Calhoun
|Seattle U
|Bree Calhoun
|Seattle U
|Faith Cook
|Sam Houston
|Faith Cook
|Sam Houston
|Marissa Escamilla
|Tarleton
|Caitlyn Harper
|California Baptist
|Caitlyn Harper
|California Baptist
|Aiyana Johnson
|Stephen F. Austin
|Soufia Inoussa
|New Mexico State
|Madi Miller
|Abilene Christian
|Madi Miller
|Abilene Christian
|McKenzi Williams
|Seattle U
|Zya Nugent
|Stephen F. Austin
|WAC Preseason Coaches Poll
|WAC Preseason Media Poll
|Rank
|Team (First Place Votes)
|Points
|Rank
|Team
|1.
|California Baptist (6)
|137
|1.
|California Baptist
|2.
|Stephen F. Austin (6)
|133
|2.
|Stephen F. Austin
|3.
|Grand Canyon (1)
|112
|3.
|Utah Valley
|4.
|Utah Valley
|106
|4.
|Grand Canyon
|5.
|Abilene Christian
|91
|5.
|Sam Houston
|6.
|Sam Houston
|86
|6.
|New Mexico State
|7.
|New Mexico State
|80
|7.
|Lamar
|8.
|Lamar
|63
|T-8.
|Abilene Christian
|9.
|Seattle U
|61
|T-8.
|Seattle U
|10.
|UTRGV
|54
|10.
|UTRGV
|11.
|Tarleton
|43
|11.
|Tarleton
|12.
|Dixie State
|25
|12.
|Dixie State
|13.
|Chicago State
|14
|13.
|Chicago State