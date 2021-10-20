UTRGV’s Sara Bershers earns preseason WAC honors

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Women’s Basketball team learned on Tuesday that sophomore guard Sara Bershers is part of the Preseason All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Coaches Second Team.

Additionally, UTRGV was picked to finish 10th in both the media and coaches’ polls.
 
Last season, Bershers averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 14 games (14 starts). Bershers ranked second on the team in points, first in rebounds, third in assists, second in three-point field goals made (33) and three-point percentage (.351), while also leading the team in blocks (20).

Bershers raised her play in conference play as she averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 10 WAC games while earning All-WAC Honorable Mention.

Bershers reached double-figures in scoring 10 different times last season while recording a pair of double-doubles. Bershers set a career-high with 25 points against California Baptist while leading the team in scoring six times.

UTRGV was picked to finish ahead of Tarleton, Dixie State, and Chicago State with 54 points in the coaches’ poll while also being picked ahead of Tarleton, Dixie State, and Chicago State in the media poll.
 
California Baptist was picked as the favorite in the coaches’ poll with six first-place votes and 137 points while Stephen F. Austin was picked second with six first-place votes and 133 points. Grand Canyon was third receiving the other first-place vote with 112 points in the poll.

Utah Valley came in fourth with 106 points while Abilene Christian was picked fifth with 91 points. Sam Houston came in sixth in the poll with 86 points. New Mexico State was picked seventh with 80 points. Lamar was picked eighth with 63 and Seattle U was picked ninth with 61 points.

In the media poll, California Baptist took the top spot followed by Stephen F. Austin in second. Utah Valley, Grand Canyon, and Sam Houston rounded out the top-five while New Mexico State came in sixth, Lamar in seventh, and Abilene Christian and Seattle U tied for eighth. 

Coaches Preseason All-WAC First TeamMedia Preseason All-WAC First Team 
NameTeamNameTeam 
Maria CarvalhoUtah ValleyMaria CarvalhoUtah Valley 
Amara GrahamGrand CanyonAmara GrahamGrand Canyon 
Zya NugentStephen F. AustinAiyana JohnsonStephen F. Austin 
Ane Olaeta*California BaptistAne Olaeta*California Baptist 
Britney ThomasCalifornia BaptistBritney ThomasCalifornia Baptist 
Stephanie VisscherStephen F. AustinStephanie VisscherStephen F. Austin 
Josie WilliamsUtah ValleyJosie WilliamsUtah Valley 
Micaela WilsonLamarMicaella WilsonLamar 
*Preseason Player of the Year*Preseason Player of the Year 
 
Coaches Preseason All-WAC Second TeamMedia Preseason All-WAC Second Team 
NameTeamNameTeam 
Sara BershersUTRGVTiarra BrownGrand Canyon 
Tiarra BrownGrand CanyonBree CalhounSeattle U 
Bree CalhounSeattle UFaith CookSam Houston 
Faith CookSam HoustonMarissa EscamillaTarleton 
Caitlyn HarperCalifornia BaptistCaitlyn HarperCalifornia Baptist 
Aiyana JohnsonStephen F. AustinSoufia InoussaNew Mexico State 
Madi MillerAbilene ChristianMadi MillerAbilene Christian 
McKenzi WilliamsSeattle UZya NugentStephen F. Austin 
 WAC Preseason Coaches PollWAC Preseason Media Poll
RankTeam (First Place Votes)PointsRankTeam
1.California Baptist (6)1371.California Baptist
2.Stephen F. Austin (6)1332.Stephen F. Austin
3.Grand Canyon (1)1123.Utah Valley
4.Utah Valley1064.Grand Canyon
5.Abilene Christian915.Sam Houston
6.Sam Houston866.New Mexico State
7.New Mexico State807.Lamar
8.Lamar63T-8.Abilene Christian
9.Seattle U61T-8.Seattle U
10.UTRGV54 10.UTRGV 
11.Tarleton43 11.Tarleton 
12.Dixie State25 12.Dixie State 
13.Chicago State14 13.Chicago State 

