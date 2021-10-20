UTRGV’s Sara Bershers earns preseason WAC honors

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Women’s Basketball team learned on Tuesday that sophomore guard Sara Bershers is part of the Preseason All-Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Coaches Second Team.

Additionally, UTRGV was picked to finish 10th in both the media and coaches’ polls.



Last season, Bershers averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 14 games (14 starts). Bershers ranked second on the team in points, first in rebounds, third in assists, second in three-point field goals made (33) and three-point percentage (.351), while also leading the team in blocks (20).

Bershers raised her play in conference play as she averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 10 WAC games while earning All-WAC Honorable Mention.

Bershers reached double-figures in scoring 10 different times last season while recording a pair of double-doubles. Bershers set a career-high with 25 points against California Baptist while leading the team in scoring six times.

UTRGV was picked to finish ahead of Tarleton, Dixie State, and Chicago State with 54 points in the coaches’ poll while also being picked ahead of Tarleton, Dixie State, and Chicago State in the media poll.



California Baptist was picked as the favorite in the coaches’ poll with six first-place votes and 137 points while Stephen F. Austin was picked second with six first-place votes and 133 points. Grand Canyon was third receiving the other first-place vote with 112 points in the poll.

Utah Valley came in fourth with 106 points while Abilene Christian was picked fifth with 91 points. Sam Houston came in sixth in the poll with 86 points. New Mexico State was picked seventh with 80 points. Lamar was picked eighth with 63 and Seattle U was picked ninth with 61 points.

In the media poll, California Baptist took the top spot followed by Stephen F. Austin in second. Utah Valley, Grand Canyon, and Sam Houston rounded out the top-five while New Mexico State came in sixth, Lamar in seventh, and Abilene Christian and Seattle U tied for eighth.

