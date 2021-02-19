UTRGV’s Lewis has career night, leads Vaqueros to first WAC win of the season

SEATTLE, WA (KVEO) – The UTRGV Women’s basketball team defeated the Seattle University Redhawks 84-74 thanks, in part, to a career night from Junior Jordan Lewis.

Lewis posted a career-high 31 points in the road win over the Red Hawks. The junior guard shot a career-best 12-of-14 from the floor, including a perfect 7-for-7 from three-point range. Sophomore Sara Bershers supported her teammate with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists on the night as well.

The win snaps a seven-game losing streak and marks the team’s first win in conference play all season.

Despite leading for the majority of the first half, the Vaqueros held just a five-point lead halfway through the third quarter. A big three-pointer from Bershers pushed the lead up to eight, and the vaqueros never looked back.

A pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 16, all but solidfying the Vaqueros victory.

The Vaqueros and Redhawks will wrap up their two-game series on Saturday with tip-off at 5 p.m. at the Redhawk Center in Seattle.