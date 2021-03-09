COVID-19 RGV Information

UTRGV’s Buerge, Mendoza and Woodley earn WAC Track and Field athlete of the week honors

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

Source: UTRGV Athletics Facebook

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The Western Athletic Conference announced Tuesday that graduate student Desirea Buerge, graduate student and La Joya alum Ricardo Mendoza, and sophomore Tamara Woodley of the UTRGV women’s and men’s track & field teams are WAC Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Week for their efforts at Texas’ Longhorn Invitational on Saturday.

In her UTRGV track & field debut, Buerge recorded the third-best discus in program history, placing second with a mark of 52.17 meters. She also earned a top-five finish in the shot put, finishing fifth with a throw of 14.74 meters.

Mendoza recorded the fourth-fastest 800-meter run in the NCAA so far this season, completing the two-lap race in 1:43.41.

Woodley posted the sixth-fastest 400-meter run in program history, taking second with a time of 54.49. She was also part of the eighth-fastest 4x400m relay team in program history, winning the event with a time of 3:50.73.

