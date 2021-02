RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – On Thursday UTRGV announced that the women’s tennis match scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 against St. Mary’s University has been rescheduled.

The match will now take place on March 8 as part of a doubleheader at the Rohrbach Tennis Complex, due to inclement weather.

The first match of two will begin at 12 p.m. and the second at 4 p.m.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Feb. 19 in Huntsville against Sam Houston at 1 p.m.