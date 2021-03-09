UTRGV women’s tennis finishes 1-1 with St. Mary’s

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) – The UTRGV women’s tennis team split its doubleheader with the St. Mary’s Rattlers on Monday at Rohrback Stadium Complex.

The series was split 4-3 and 3-4.

The Rattlers won the doubles match at the No. 1 spot but the Vaqueros clinched the point as redshirt freshman Waleria Montero and freshman Lea Karren picked up the 7-6 win over Elena Munoz and Abigail Csengery at the No. 3 spot.

In singles, Karren extended the Vaqueros lead with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Abigail Csengry at the No. 6 spot before the Rattlers tied it with wins at the No. 2 and 1 spots. Valeria Montero regained the lead for the Vaqueros with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Gabi loannou at the No. 4 spot.

The Vaqueros are back in action on March 19 when it kicks off Western Athletic Conference play over New Mexico State in St. George, Utah.