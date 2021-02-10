UTRGV Women’s Soccer totals 20 shots in scoreless draw against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Women’s soccer team played Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a 0-0 draw at home following two overtimes of play.

The Vaqueros dominated the offensive end of the field, out-shooting the Islander 20-4. The Vaqueros tallied 12 corner kicks, the second most in program history.

UTRGV sophomore goalkeeper Maile Lunardi finished with two saves on the evening. The scoreless finish marked her second shutout in three games this year. Islanders keeper Kennedy Stelling finished with eight saves.

UTRGV will return to the pitch Sunday, Feb. 21, in an away matchup against the University of Texas-San Antonio.

