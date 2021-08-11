UTRGV Women’s soccer to host summer clinic in Brownsville

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the city of Brownsville announced on Friday a partnership to host youth clinics and athletic events.

The Vaqueros women’s soccer team will host a free youth clinic on Aug. 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. followed by an intrasquad match at 7 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park.



The clinic is open to girls ages 10-18 who are in elementary, middle, or high school on a first-come, first-serve basis. To register in advance, interested participants can visit GoUTRGV.com/SoccerClinic.



All participants will be required to fill out a waiver on-site prior to the start of the clinic. Check-in and on-site registration begin at 3:30 p.m.



Additionally, the men’s soccer team will host St. Mary’s on Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at Brownsville Sports Park.



Admission to the matches is complimentary.

“I am thrilled that the City of Brownsville will be hosting events in conjunction with the UTRGV Athletics department,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said. “I would like to commend UTRGV Director of Athletics Chasse Conque and all the city staff who worked hard to make this happen for our community. I hope that UTRGV considers more of these in the future.”



“We are glad to have UTRGV Athletics engage with the Brownsville community beyond the University campus,” Brownsville District 1 Commissioner Nurith Galonsky Pizana said. “By hosting youth clinics and matches throughout the City of Brownsville, entire families will be able to participate and support UTRGV Athletics across the different generations.”



UTRGV Athletics plans to host more events from a variety of sports in Brownsville throughout the 2021-22 academic year. Full details will be available in the future.



“We are excited to be able to partner with the City of Brownsville to bring games and a free clinic to the Brownsville community,” UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said. “The clinic gives us a great opportunity to engage with youth in the community while the ability to host matches gives us a great opportunity to expose our fans and UTRGV students to Division I athletics in the lower Valley. This is an important step in our mission to rally the entire Valley behind UTRGV Athletics.”

