UTRGV Women’s soccer splits series at Grand Canyon

PHOENIX, AZ (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) women’s soccer team split the season series with Grand Canyon following a 3-0 loss on Saturday at GCU Stadium.

Despite a 2-1 victory in the two team’s first matchup, the Vaqueros could not complete the sweep. The loss snaps UTRGV’s three-game win streak, wrapping up a 3-1 conference road trip.

In game two, the Antelopes outshot the Vaqueros 21-11, including 12 shots on goal. Despite a six save performance from sophomore goalkeeper Maile Lunardi, the Vaqueros allowed two goals in the first half and on goal in the second half.

UTRGV will return to play Thursday, March 15, at 6 p.m. when California Baptists visits UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex for the first of a two-game series.