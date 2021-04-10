UTRGV women’s soccer snags fifth-straight winning season with big win

ST. GEORGE, UTAH (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s soccer team secured its fifth-straight winning season with a 3-0 victory over the Dixie State Trailblazers on Tuesday at Greater Zion Stadium.

The Vaqueros (9-6-2, 6-6-1 WAC) have won at least eight matches in each of the seasons going back to 2016 posting a 9-8-3 record in 2019, 12-6-3 in 2018, 9-8-3 in 2017, and 10-8-1 in 2016.

UTRGV got all the scoring it needed in the first half as junior Emily Zapata scored her sixth goal of the season in the 12th minute for the 1-0 lead. It is Zapata’s fourth game-winning goal of the season and the 13th of her career.

Sophomore Anna Torslov scored her second goal of the season as she took the pass from junior Kryssie Rivera and snuck it past Dixie State (3-9-2, 3-6-1 WAC) goalie Adelle Brown in the 81st minute giving UTRGV the 2-0 lead.

Junior Anna Barkey scored her second goal of the season as she adds another goal for the Vaqueros in the final minute to put the finishing touches on the match.

Redshirt junior Maile Lunardi (8-5-2) made five goals to keep the clean sheet as she recorded her fourth shutout of the season.

UTRGV outshot Dixie State14 to 11 and 7 to 6 on goal.

UTRGV will be back in action on April 9 at 1 p.m. when it faces off against Chicago State in the regular-season finale.