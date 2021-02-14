Closing or Delays

UTRGV Women’s soccer remains undefeated after win over UTSA

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

Source: UTRGV

SAN ANTONIO (KVEO) – The UTRGV Women’s soccer team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win over the University of Texas at San Antonio Sunday afternoon.

After drawing their first math of the 2021 season, the Vaqueros (3-0-1) have recorded three consecutive shutout performances.

Senior Gina Steiner converted the Vaqueros’ lone goal in the 20th from the penalty spot. The goal marked her second converted penalty kick of the season. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Maile Lunardi managed four saves on the evening to hold the shutout.

UTRGV will be back in action on Thursday, Feb. 18, when it hosts Seattle U at 6 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex in its Western Athletic Conference (WAC) opener.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

