UTRGV women’s soccer postpones Thursday matchup

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday that the women’s soccer home match against Seattle University, previously scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex, has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. due to travel issues due to inclement weather.

The match on Feb. 22 will not be open to the public.

UTRGV and Seattle U are still scheduled to play their match on Saturday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. with fans in attendance.

A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans. Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section.

The UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex has capacity for 1,250 spectators. Limiting capacity to 150 allows for proper social distancing among fans, staff and student-athletes.