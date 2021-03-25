UTRGV Women’s soccer knocks off California Baptist

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) — Freshman Mari Liis Lillemae scored in the closing minutes of regulation to send The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s soccer team past the California Baptist University Lancers 1-0 on Thursday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

The Lancers (9-2-2, 7-2-1 WAC) entered the day tied for first place with Seattle U (7-1-2 WAC) in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Vaqueros (8-4-2, 5-4-1 WAC) got a corner kick opportunity in the 84th minute. Junior Shi’Anne Swift found junior Emily Zapata who passed to Lillemae for the game-winning goal. It was Lillemae’s first-career goal, Swift’s first assist, and Zapata’s third assist.

Freshman Macie Blohowiak (1-0-0) made the goal stand up. In her first-career start, Blohowiak made six saves and smothered a ball in the box in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

Romy Salvador (9-1-2) made four saves for the Lancers.

The Lancers outshot the Vaqueros 15-10. Each team attempted six shots on goal.

UTRGV plays its the final home match of the season against California Baptist on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. There will be a special senior day ceremony prior to the match. A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at approximately 150 fans.

Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section.