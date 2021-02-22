UTRGV women’s soccer falls to Seattle U

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley women’s soccer team fell to the defending Western Athletic Conference Champion Seattle U Redhawks 1-0 on Monday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

Natalie Dixon scored the game-winning goal for the Redhawks in the 80th minute. The Vaqueros double the Redhawks in shots on goal 4-2, but couldn’t manage to get any past Seattle U keeper Madison Waguespack. She made four saves for the Redhawks.

UTRGV is back in action on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Chicago State at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans. Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis.