UTRGV women’s soccer fall in quarterfinals, end season

PHOENIX, AZ (KVEO) – No. 4 The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s soccer team fell 3-0 to the No. 5 New Mexico State Aggies in the quarterfinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday at GCU Stadium.

The Aggies (5-12-1) outshot the Vaqueros (10-7-2) 16 to 11 and 9 to 6 on goal.

The Aggies started the scoring on minute 28 as Xitlaly Hernandez curved one into the corner of the goal past diving redshirt junior Maile Lunardi (9-6-2) for the 1-0 lead.

In the second half, Megan Ormson gave New Mexico State the 2-0 lead in the 49th minute as she took the pass from Emma Smith and found the back of the net.

Minutes later, Corey Kizer made it 3-0 with a goal in the 52nd minute as Hannah Leitner connected with her for the clincher.

Lunardi made six saves in the match as New Mexico State put the pressure on in the second half.

Dimitri Fong (2-4) made six saves in the match to keep the Vaqueros at bay.

The Vaqueros end their season 10-7-2.