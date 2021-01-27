UTRGV women’s soccer embraces new faces

EDINBURG (KVEO) – Just like the men’s soccer team, the UTRGV women’s team is incredibly eager to return to competitive play.

“We haven’t played since March 3rd. So it’s a big challenge, but everyone’s facing the same challenges,” said UTRGV women’s soccer head coach Glad Bugariu.

Hosting Texas A&M International Wednesday night for an exhibition match will be a good start to the return to competition.

“Tomorrow’s another training session really,” said Bugariu. “An opportunity to evaluate players, evaluate systems and also see if what we’ve been working on, training, teaching is being applied.”

With 17 new faces to the team, they’ll use preseason matches to settle in.

“We’re strangers to each other really,” said Hancock. “I mean from a fútbol standpoint, from a soccer standpoint. So the process to where we want to go is still a process.”

By playing in a pandemic season, teams have realized that there is no set start and finish.

“Our first opponent Texas A&M Corpus Christi, they were allowed to play fall friendlies so they’re way ahead of where we would be. On the other hand, there’s teams that haven’t even been allowed to train yet, so it all kind of evens out,” said Hancock.

The Vaqueros women’s and men’s soccer teams host Texas A&M Invitational in a closed exhibition match tomorrow night. They’ll play three more non-conference opponents, before kicking off WAC play against Seattle University on February 18th.