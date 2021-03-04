UTRGV women’s soccer drops series opener to Utah Valley

EDINBURG (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Women’s soccer team fell to the Utah Valley Wolverines 3-1 on Thursday.

The Wolverines jumped out to an early advantage thanks to an easy goal from freshman midfielder Breanna Eves, who made slight work of a defensive turnover by the Vaqueros.

UTRGV would not back down.

Soon after, the Vaqueros were on the attack with an array of crosses from freshman Libby Beilfuss. Nearing the end of the first half, Beilfuss put in a beautiful ball off a corner kick, which found the foot of junior defender and former Pace Viking Kryssie Rivera for the one-touch goal.

Despite the momentum heading into the break, the Wolverines came out on the front foot in the second half.

A pair of Utah Valley goals from Amber Tripp sealed the Vaquero’s fate.

The Vaqueros were outshot 6-11, including a 1-10 difference in shots on goal.

UTRGV and Utah Valley complete the series on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex. A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans. Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section. For more information about game day, visit GoUTRGV.com/game-day.