UTRGV women’s golf kicks off season at Texas State Invitational

SAN MARCOS (KVEO) – The UTRGV women’s golf team is gearing up to begin their spring season on the road at the Texas State Invitational next week at the Plum Creek Golf Course.

This is the first of six tournaments that the team will compete in this year, leading them right into the WAX Championship in late April in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Vaquero’s men’s and women’s golf are just two of the eight UTRGV teams that lost their fall season due to the pandemic.

“Our schedule is extremely competitive and having the opportunity to play this semester is an absolute privilege,” UTRGV head coach Bryan Novoa said. “We couldn’t be more excited to get our season started. We are taking it one day at a time, staying safe, and practicing all of our safety protocols. I am very proud to be coaching and training student-athletes that are hardworking, resilient and optimistic about what is to come.”