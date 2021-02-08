UTRGV women’s golf ends first round of Texas State Invite tied

KYLE (KVEO) – The UTRGV Vaqueros women’s golf team tied for ninth place today at the conclusion of the first round of the Texas State Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle.

Play suspended in the second round due to sunset.

The Vaqueros opened with a 303 as they tied with Idaho for ninth, and are three shots behind Little Rock.

Tulsa is in the lead after the first round posting a 282.

Play resumes with the completion of the second round tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. and the final round to follow.

