UTRGV Women’s basketball mounts 23-point comeback, falls short in road matchup to Seattle U

by: Daniel Esteve

SEATTLE, WA (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Women’s Basketball Team dropped the second leg of a two-game series in overtime, 71-64, to WAC rival Seattle University.

Despite trailing by 23 points, the Vaqueros managed a miraculous comeback, due in part to a game-high 24-point performance from sophomore Sara Bershers. Bershers shot 8-of-19 from the field (5-10 from three-point range) and posted a career-high 13 rebounds in the loss.

UTRGV opened the third quarter with an impressive 13-2 run, featuring great play from graduate student Amara Graham and junior Jordan Lewis. Ahead of the fourth quarter, the Vaqueros had trimmed the lead to just an 8 point deficit after a 7-0 run near the end of the third quarter.

A late three-pointer from Bershers gave the Vaqueros a one-point lead late in the fourth, but the Redhawks managed to send the game to overtime with a late free throw.

In overtime, the Redhawks scored 10 points en route to victory and a series split.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on Friday, Feb. 26, when it hosts Utah Valley University at 6 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

