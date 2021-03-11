COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

UTRGV Women’s Basketball exits WAC Tournament after first-round loss, concludes 2020-2021 season

Local Sports

by: Daniel Esteve

Posted: / Updated:

UTRGV

LAS VEGAS (KVEO) — The sixth seeded University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Women’s basketball team dropped its WAC Tournament opener 67-54 to third-seeded Grand Canyon University (GCU) Wednesday night.

Graduate student Amara Graham managed a game-high 24 points on the night, including six rebounds and four assists to compliment and impressive performance. Redshirt junior Burcu Soysal was the Vaqueros’ second highest scorer with just nine points.

Despite a single-digit deficit heading into the second quarter, the Vaqeruos allowed the Antelopes to open the second quarter with an 11-2 run to extend the Grand Canyon lead to 17. Soon after, GCU secured another 5-0 run to take a 43-22 lead into halftime.

The Vaqueros managed a late push in the third to narrow the lead, but, by that point, the game was out of reach.

The loss marks the end of an inconsistent 2021 UTRGV Women’s basketball season, which featured dozens of cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19. The Vaqueros finished the year with a 6-14 record, including a 2-8 record in conference play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE, anywhere, on your mobile device!

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link