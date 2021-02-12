Closing or Delays

UTRGV Women’s Basketball drops WAC home opener

by: Daniel Esteve

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV Women’s Basketball dropped its WAC home opener, 82-61, against California Baptist.

The home matchup was the first UTRGV home game played since Jan. 27, when Tarleton defeated the Vaqueros 79-63.

Despite the loss, sophomore guard Sara Bershers tallied a career-high 25 points and eight rebounds on the evening. Junior Jordan Lewis produced her first career double-double, including a career 15 rebounds.

Despite the strong offensive output, the Vaqueros failed to hold the Lancers on the defensive end. California Baptist hit 14 three pointers en route to victory. UTRGV managed to cut a double-digit deficit to five points heading into the third quarter, but a 21-10 run from the Lancers put the visiting team out of reach.

UTRGV and California Baptist will complete the series on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

