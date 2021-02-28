UTRGV women’s basketball drops home finale to Utah Valley

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV women’s basketball team dropped the second match of a two-game doubleheader, 53-50, to Utah Valley in the team’s final home game of the season.

In her final home game as a Vaquero, Graduate student Amara Graham scored eight points along with five rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Sara Bershers led the way for UTRGV, finishing with her first career double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds).

Despite jumping out to an early 12-2 lead, the Vaqueros allowed the Wolverines to go on an 8-0 run near the end of the first quarter. The Vaqueros managed to answer with a run of their own, maintaining a lead into halftime.

A big run early in the third saw the Vaqueros up 34-24, but, in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines regained the lead with an 11-0 run.

The Wolverines managed to edge out the Vaqueros late in the fourth a pair of big shots.

With the loss, the Vaqueros fall to 5-12 on the season, including a 1-7 conference record.

UTRGV closes out the regular season at Tarleton on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Fans can watch for free online at WACDigitalNetwork.com.