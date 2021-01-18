UTRGV Volleyball returns to the court after a 428 day hiatus

EDINBURG (KVEO) – After an unexpected pandemic threw their world for a twist, the UTRGV volleyball team can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Everybody’s just excited about even the possibility of getting back on the court,” said head coach Todd Lowery.

The possibility, Lowery says, because this last year has been full of unknowns. In fact, when this team takes the court Friday night, it will be for the first time in 428 days.

“[We’re] kind of embracing the newness of it,” Lowery said. “All the challenges that we know it’s gonna bring. The ups and downs that we’re gonna probably have to go through, and we’ve been through up until this point.”

The Vaqueros will hit the grown running this week, and they’ll hit it hard with four matches in five days to open up the season.

“We’re gonna experience for the first time playing on less than 24 hours rest for most of our matches, and having to prepare for the same team two nights in a row,” Said Lowery.

But for Coach Lowery, he’s just eager for this opportunity for his team.

“Every opportunity we get to throw a game on the schedule is a win for the kids. They’re already going to have to play a shortened season and really we want them just to have the opportunity to go out to compete.”

By having a spring season this year, the Vaqueros have had more time than ever to prepare. They had the entire fall, plus a few weeks into spring. Compared to the normal two week hustle to the starting line that they’re used to.

“I think it’s really benefitted this group of kids,” said Lowery. “And this group, that they got to spend some time and we made some real strides in the fall.”

The Vaqueros take to the court Friday afternoon for the South Texas Showdown, facing UTSA at 1:30pm, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30pm. They return to action the following Monday at home to host Chicago State at 6pm.