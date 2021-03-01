UTRGV Volleyball rallies to sweep California Baptist for first win of season

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros volleyball team rallied back from 3-10 deficits in sets one and three to earn its first win of the season, 3-0 (25-22, 25-17, 25-21) over the California Baptist University Lancers on Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse.

Sophomore Victoire Nama led the Vaqueros by posting her first-career double-double with 13 kills, 10 digs, and two blocks. Senior Samaret Caraballo recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 kills and 14 digs. Graduate student Mackenzie Coates posted her third double-double with 34 assists, 11 digs, a season-high six kills, and a season-high three blocks. Senior Veronika Jandova recorded eight kills and four blocks. Junior Sarah Cruz finished with seven kills, five digs, and five blocks.

Calissa Hoye led the Lancers with 13 kills and 12 digs.

The Vaqueros trailed 3-10 in the opening set. Jandova responded with three-straight kills and the Vaqueros’ next four points as part of a 6-2 run to make the score 9-12. The Lancers pushed their lead back to five at 16-11 before the Vaqueros went on an 8-0 run, powered by three Caraballo kills, to take a 19-16 lead. The Lancers pulled to within one at 20-21, but Nama and freshman Ada Bulgur answered with kills. Then, on set point, a Caraballo kill gave the Vaqueros the set victory.

The Lancers jumped out to a 10-3 lead in set three as well. This time, they pushed the lead to 12-4 and 13-5, but just like in the first set, the Vaqueros came racing back. A Nama kill and a Jandova ace sparked an 8-2 run to bring the Vaqueros to within 13-15. The Lancers pushed their lead back out to 19-14 and still led at 21-17 before the Vaqueros went on an 8-0 run that included three Nama kills and was capped by a block by Jandova and Coates to end the match.

UTRGV and California Baptist wrap up the series on Tuesday at noon at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.