UTRGV Volleyball falls to Tarleton

STEPHENVILLE (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros volleyball team fell to the Tarleton State University Texans 0-3 (17–25, 15-25, 13-25) on Monday at Wisdom Gym.

Junior Yasmim Da Silva led the Vaqueros (2-13, 2-11 WAC) with eight kills and six digs. Sophomore Victoire Nama recorded eight kills on .273 hitting. Senior Veronika Jandova finished with five kills. Senior Debora Nazario dished out 17 assists.

The Texans scored the first three points of the first set. Then, after the Vaqueros and Texans traded points for four serves, a Jandova kill and an error brought the Vaqueros to within 6-7. The Texans responded by scoring six-straight points as part of an 11-2 run to go up 19-8. Then, with the score of 9-20, the Vaqueros and Texans traded 3-0 runs before Da Silva came up with three kills as part of a 4-0 run to bring the Vaqueros to within 16-23. One serve later, a Jandova kill made the score 17-24 before an error ended the set.

The Texans jumped out to an 11-5 lead in set two. A pair of Nama kills and a Nazario ace helped the Vaqueros to pull to within 9-11. The Texans won six of the next seven serves to push their lead to 17-10. The Vaqueros scored the next two points to get within five. Then after the Texans scored three in a row, the Vaqueros took advantage of a pair of errors to make the score 14-20, but that’s as close as they got.

The Texans led 11-1 out of the gate in set three. Then, with the score of 3-14, Da Silva, Jandova, and Nama came up with kills to bring the Vaqueros to within eight. The Texans pushed their lead to 20-7 before a Nama kill sparked a 6-1 to bring the Vaqueros to within 13-21, but that’s as close as they got.

UTRGV and Tarleton close out the regular season on Tuesday at 6 p.m.