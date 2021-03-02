UTRGV Volleyball falls to California Baptist

Hidalgo Co. Reaction

RIO GRANDE VALLEY (KVEO) – The Vaqueros volleyball team fell to the California Baptist University Lancers 0-3 on Tuesday.

After winning on Monday night, teams returned to the court to finish the two game series.

Senior Veronika Jandova led the Vaqueros (1-9, 1-7 WAC) with nine kills and two blocks. Sophomore Victoire Nama recorded seven kills with five digs and two blocks. Senior Samaret Caraballo recorded seven kills with six digs. Junior Sarah Cruz also had seven kills. Graduate student Mackenzie Coates dished out 26 assists.

UTRGV returns to action Monday at 8 p.m. and Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Seattle U.

