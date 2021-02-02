UTRGV Volleyball drops away series at Dixie State

ST GEORGE, UTAH (KVEO) – The Vaqueros volleyball team traveled to Dixie State this week to open up the season at Burns Arena.

On Monday, the Vaqueros opened their season against the Trailblazers. Junior Sarah Cruz led the team with eight kills and six digs. Senior Veronika Jandova followed recording seven kills with three blocks. The Vaqueros jumped out to take the lead in the first three sets, but ultimately fell to Dixie State 0-3.

On Tuesday teams returned to the court for the second of the two game series. Junior Sarah Cruz led the Vaqueros again with seven kills and six digs. Cruz helped the Vaqueros jump out to a 3-2 lead in the first set. They’d lead 6-3 to start off the second set, but the Trailblazers jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third set. The Vaqueros couldn’t quite climb back, and fell 0-3 on day two.

UTRGV competes in its home opening series next Monday and Tuesday 6pm and 12 pm respectively against New Mexico State at the Fieldhouse. A maximum of 231 fans are allowed, single-match tickets can be purchased online.