UTRGV v. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball game postponed

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that the baseball home game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi as part of the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, previously scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m., has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test of Tier 1 personnel within the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi baseball program.

UTRGV and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are working to reschedule the game for later in the season.

Individual ticket holders can choose to exchange their tickets for tickets to the April 6 home game against Texas State, which is also a $2 Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. by texting or calling the UTRGV Ticket Sales and Operations team of Carlos Munoz (956-665-3747) and Tiffany Ochoa (956-665-3415) by Saturday. Any individual ticket holders not exchanging their tickets will receive a refund to the credit card they used to purchase the ticket(s). Refunds typically take 5-to-7 business days to appear on the account.

At the end of the season, UTRGV baseball season ticket holders will have the option to either donate the balance paid for canceled games that are not replaced or rescheduled to the V Club, receive a credit that is good for 2022 baseball season tickets or to receive a refund.

UTRGV opened up a four-game series against California Baptist on Thursday at 6 p.m. at UTRGV Baseball Stadium. UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at UTRGV Baseball Stadium at approximately 1,200 fans. Single-game tickets can be purchased online at UTRGVTickets.com.

For more information about game day, visit GoUTRGV.com/game-day.