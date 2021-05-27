UTRGV Track Star Woodley advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KVEO) — UTRGV Freshman Tamara Woodley qualified for the NCAA Quarterfinals in the 400-meter dash with a program-record time of 53.53 in the opening round at Texas A&M’s E.B. Cushing Stadium.

This is the second-straight meet Woodley has broken a program record.

Woodley will compete in the quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28, at 7:20 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Junior Alexandrea Hurst threw the fourth-best shot put attempt in program history with a throw of 15.62 meters. The throw was good for 29th out of 48 athletes.

Postbaccalaureate student Idantonye Cheetham-West finished 37th out of 48 athletes in the long jump, completing an attempt of 5.92 meters in her second attempt.

Graduate Student Paul May will compete in the discus at 1:30 p.m. and Harry Barthelemy will compete in the triple jump when UTRGV resumes action on Friday.