UTRGV Track & Field’s Desirea Buerge prepares for Olympic Trials

EUGENE (KVEO) — University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Track and Field discus thrower Desirea Buerge is preparing to compete in the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon later this week.

She will be competing in the discus on Friday at 6 p.m. in the qualifying round. Each competitor gets three throws. The top 12 advance to the semifinals on Saturday at 8:42 p.m. Each competitor gets three throws. The top eight then advance to the finals and immediately get three more throws.

In order to get automatically selected for the U.S. Olympic Team, Buerge needs to finish in the top three on Saturday with a throw of at least 63.50 meters. If she finishes fourth with a throw of at least 63.50 meters, she will be the alternate.

“We’ve changed up practices just a little bit with changing the implement weights from going heavy to being more regulation so I get a better feel for that. But all in all, I feel really good about the upcoming next couple of days,” said Buerge on her preparation.

“My head has pretty much leveled out, I got to see some pretty great throwers out there yesterday on the field while we were out there practicing, but it has just been amazing out here and the practices leading up to the trials today have been really good.”

