UTRGV Track & Field’s Buerge advances to semifinals of U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE (KVEO) – UTRGV Track & Field’s Desirea Buerge is in Eugene, Oregon this week competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials.

On Friday, Buerge earned the final spot in the qualifying round to advance to the semi-finals.

Buerge threw a 52.77, 53.11 and her best, 56.02 to earn a 12th place spot among 24 competitors.

Friday’s throw ranks third in program history. Buerge has also thrown 58.90 meters and 57.12 meters this season.

The top 12 advance to the semi-finals on Saturday at 8:42 p.m. The top eight then advance to the finals and immediately get three more throws.

In order to get automatically selected for the U.S. Olympic Team, Buerge needs to finish in the top three on Saturday with a throw of at least 63.50 meters. If she finishes fourth with a throw of at least 63.50 meters, she will be the alternate.