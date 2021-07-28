UTRGV to host second annual South Padre Island Classic

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Tuesday that the women’s basketball team will host the second annual UTRGV South Padre Island Classic.

The event will be a four-game tournament featuring the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, University of Texas-San Antonio, Liberty, and Grand Canyon from December 17 to 18 at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

UTRGV will face UTSA on December 17 at 6 p.m. and Liberty on December 18 at 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon will face Liberty on December 17 at 3 p.m. and UTSA on December 18 at 4 p.m.

“We are excited to be able to bring UTRGV basketball back to Cameron County for our annual event on South Padre Island,” said UTRGV Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque. “We are committed to making UTRGV the Valley’s team and playing in Cameron County. Playing on South Padre Island is key to our mission to #RallyTheValley behind UTRGV Athletics.”

Conque has placed an emphasis on bringing UTRGV Athletics to the entire Rio Grande Valley, forming a partnership with the City of Brownsville to bring more events, including competitions, camps, and clinics to Brownsville.

“We’re inviting everyone to please join us and make this a successful event,” said Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. “We’re excited about the continued partnership and future between Cameron County and UTRGV Athletics.”

With a breathtaking view of the Laguna Madre Bay, the South Padre Island Convention Centre offers 45,000 square feet of space for meetings, conventions, conferences, trade shows, exhibits, and special events. The primary facilities include 22,500 square feet of exhibit hall space with a clear ceiling height of 36 feet for large meetings and sporting events, a 2,633 square foot conference auditorium, and 9,000 square feet of breakout space. A large central lobby can also host various exhibits and functions. The Sunset Terrace adjoins the lobby, providing the perfect setting and view for an outside reception.

“We’re really excited about the partnership with UTRGV,” said South Padre Island Convention & Visitors Bureau Director Ed Caum. “We’re going to #RallyTheValley. We’re bringing basketball back to the Island. We’re excited to be partners with UTRGV again. Book your stays now and bring the family for great basketball and a beach vacation.”

UTSA enters the season under the direction of new head coach Karen Aston, who previously coached at Texas and was one of four finalists for the Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award in 2017 and one of 10 semifinalists for the honor in 2018. Aston also earned Big 12 Coach of the Year accolades in 2017.

Liberty is coming off a 19-8 season and a runner-up finish at the Atlantic Sun Tournament.

Grand Canyon is coming off an 18 to 7 season and a runner-up finish at the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Fans looking to guarantee their seats for the UTRGV South Padre Island Classic can purchase season tickets. Single-day passes will go on sale closer to the event should inventory be available once all season ticket holders are given seating equivalent to their tickets for games at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.