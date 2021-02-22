UTRGV to hold memorial service for Coach Lew Hill

EDINBURG (KVEO) The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will host a memorial service in honor of men’s basketball head coach Lew Hill, who passed away on Feb. 7 at the age of 55, on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.



Members of the community not attending the memorial service can pay their respects by attending a viewing at the fieldhouse from 12-1 p.m. Mourners will be able to enter through the season ticket holders’ entrance on the east side and then will be directed back out in a ‘U’ formation after they have completed their viewing.



Capacity for the memorial service will be limited similar to the way in which capacity is limited at UTRGV basketball games this season. Those planning to attend will be required to have their temperatures checked prior to entry, sit only in marked seats, properly wear tight-fitting masks that cover the nose and mouth at all times, and practice proper social distancing.



Following the memorial service, mourners will be invited outside of the fieldhouse for a balloon release.



Those unable to attend the memorial in-person will be able to stream the service on valleycentral.com



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Coach Lew Hill Memorial Fund at http://give.utrgv.edu/CoachLewHill.