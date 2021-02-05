UTRGV Tennis falls against Lamar

BEAUMONT (KVEO)- The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s tennis team fell 1-6 to the Lamar Cardinals on Friday at the Thompson Family Tennis Center in its first match of the weekend.

UTRGV (2-2) fell behind early in the match as the Cardinals (2-2) took the doubles point by winning matches at No. 1 and 2 doubles. Despite trailing early, the Vaqueros didn’t back down in singles as three of the five matches went to three sets.

Redshirt senior Mateo Schmit recorded UTRGV’s lone point coming away with the win over Brandon Do at the No. 5 spot. Schmit had to battle back after dropping the first set and he answered with a 6-1 win in the second. Schmit dominated the tiebreaker and came away with the 10-5 victory.

Redshirt sophomore Luka Jankovic also took his match to three sets against Nicolas Mayr at the No. 2 spot. After dropping the first set 5-7, Jankovic bounced back with a 6-2 victory in the second before falling 4-6 in the third.

Redshirt junior Zane Kohrs dropped the opening set in his match with Carlos Paton Canal at the No. 3 spot but answered back with a 6-3 win in the second. In the tiebreaker, Zane battled with Canal but fell 7-10.

UTRGV will be back in action on tomorrow at 9 a.m. when it faces Texas Lutheran at the Ohlenbusch-Rinn Tennis Center in Seguin.

Complete Results:

Singles

1. Axel Vila Antuna (LU) def. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) 6-3, 6-1

2. Nicolas Mayr (LU) def. Luka Jankovic (UTRGV) 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

3. Carlos Paton Canal (LU) def. Zane Kohrs (UTRGV) 7-5, 3-6, 10-7

4. Filippo Salsini (LU) def. Te Kani Williams (UTRGV) 6-4, 6-3

5. Mateo Schmit (UTRGV) def. Brandon Do (LU) 1-6, 6-1, 10-5

6. Joshua Taylor (LU) vs. N/A (UTRGV)

Doubles

1. Nicolas Mayr/Axel Vila Antuna (LU) def. Luka Jankovic/Zane Kohrs (UTRGV) 6-4

2. Carlos Paton Canal/Joshua Sundaram (LU) def. Carlo Izurieta/Mateo Schmit (UTRGV) 6-3

3. Filippo Salsini/Joshua Taylor (LU) def. N/A (UTRGV)