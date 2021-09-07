UTRGV SGA unanimously approves request for student body vote on proposed referendum

Local Sports

by: Kiera Grogan

Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday evening, the UTRGV’s Student Government Association (SGA) voted unanimously to send the recently proposed referendum from the UTRGV Intercollegiate Athletic department to a vote by the student body.

UTRGV’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Division of Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs proposed a referendum to the SGA last Tuesday about the initiative.

The proposal calls for an expansion of spirit programs at the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses, the establishment of a women’s swimming and diving program, the creation of a football program, and the founding of a marching band for both campuses.

The student body vote will take place from Nov. 8 to 10.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch the Olympic Games LIVE on your mobile device!

Community Stories

More Community Stories