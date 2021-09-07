UTRGV SGA unanimously approves request for student body vote on proposed referendum

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday evening, the UTRGV’s Student Government Association (SGA) voted unanimously to send the recently proposed referendum from the UTRGV Intercollegiate Athletic department to a vote by the student body.

UTRGV’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Division of Strategic Enrollment and Student Affairs proposed a referendum to the SGA last Tuesday about the initiative.

The proposal calls for an expansion of spirit programs at the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses, the establishment of a women’s swimming and diving program, the creation of a football program, and the founding of a marching band for both campuses.

The student body vote will take place from Nov. 8 to 10.