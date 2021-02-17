UTRGV set to host Dallas Christian, series with Seattle canceled

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The UTRGV men’s basketball team will host Dallas Christian College on Sunday at 5 p.m. at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, as the home games against Seattle University for Friday and Saturday have been canceled due to inclement weather causing travel issues.

Season ticket holders can pick up their physical tickets on game day at the UTRGV Ticket Office or request digital tickets by contacting the UTRGV Ticket Sales and Operations team.

UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Fieldhouse at 255 fans made up of current UTRGV students, season ticket holders, corporate partners, and families of student-athletes and coaches. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The Seattle U games are not currently set to be made up but could be if the two teams find themselves with a common off week in the future. Conference standings and seeding for the 2021 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament will be based on a formula that considers both winning percentage and the percentage of games played.

At the end of the season, UTRGV basketball season ticket holders will have the option to either donate the balance paid for canceled games that are not replaced or rescheduled to the V Club, receive a credit that is good for 2021-22 basketball season tickets, or receive a refund.