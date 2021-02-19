UTRGV Men’s Tennis Falls in opening match of H-E-B Tournament of Champions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s tennis team dropped its opening match of the H-E-B Tournament of Champions, 1-6, to Troy University.

The Vaqueros showed promise in doubles play, earning one win out of a possible three matches. the team of reshirt sophomore Te’Kani Williams and redshirt senior Mateo Schmit defeated Troy’s Vito Linares and Amer Bedwan, 7-6. UTRGV dropped it’s matches in the No. 1 and No. 2 spot to drop the point.

In singles, UTRGV managed just one victory. Redshirt juior Carlo Izurieta defeated Pelayo Antuna by walkover.

The Vaqueros will be back on the court Saturday when they face UTSA at 11 a.m.