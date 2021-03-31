UTRGV Men’s Soccer overcomes 3-0 deficit to defeat Houston Baptist

HOUSTON (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Baptist Huskies 4-3 in overtime Monday evening.

Trailing 3-0 heading into the 60th minute, sophomore Martin Tellez opened the scoring for the Vaqueros with a close-range shot from inside the box. Five minutes later, senior William Akio knocked home a free-kick to cut the deficit to just one goal.

With less than 15 minutes to play, junior Elyad Shojaei scored the equalizer to send the game to overtime.

In overtime, UTRGV took just over three minutes to slot home the golden-goal winner after junior Moiad Ankir connected with sophomore Juan Rivera in the box to sneak it past the keeper.

The win maintains the Vaqueros unbeaten start to the season, featuring five wins and two draws on the year.

UTRGV will be back in action on Monday, April 5, when the team hosts Dixie State at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.