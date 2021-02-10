UTRGV men’s soccer home opener against GCU canceled

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Wednesday that the men’s soccer home opener against Grand Canyon, previously scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex, will not be played due to a positive COVID-19 test of Tier 1 personnel within the Grand Canyon men’s soccer program. It is the first game of the season negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the Vaqueros soccer program.

The match with Grand Canyon is not currently set to be made up but could be if the two teams find themselves with a common off week in the future. UTRGV is looking into replacing the game on the schedule.

Seeding for the 2020-21 WAC Men’s Soccer Tournament will use an adjusted winning percentage that uses winning percentage and percentage of conference matches played due to scheduling issues this season.

The UTRGV men’s team started off their season with a 1-0 win over No. 15 ranked Seattle University on Saturday, Feb. 6. Junior Goalie Trevor Schneider was also named Western Athletic Conference defensive player of the week after a career-high seven saves in the season opener.

Next on the schedule for the Vaqueros is a road game against California Baptist on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 2:00 p.m.