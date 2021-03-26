UTRGV Men’s Soccer grounds Air Force in home win

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley men’s soccer team defeated the Air Force Falcons 3-1 on Friday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

Senior William Akio led the way with two goals on the evening, his third multi-goal game of the season. The brace increases his goal total to six goals on the season, which leads the Western Athletic Conference.

Despite a slow start, junior Reshaun Walkes broke the tie with a goal in the 39th minute. In the second half, Akoi netted both his goals before the Falcons scored their lone goal in the 87th minute.

Air Force outshot UTRGV 14 to 10, but the Vaqueros tallied more shots on target (six to three).

UTRGV Will be back in action on Wednesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. when the team travels to Houston Baptist University.