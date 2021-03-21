UTRGV Men’s Soccer finishes overtime duel in a draw at San Jose State

SAN JOSE, CA (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros men’s soccer team tied the San Jose State Spartans, 1-1, after two overtimes of play.

Junior Reshaun Walkes opened up the scoring for the Vaqueros in the 18th minute after a pass from Alex Frank set Walkes up for a bending strike for his third goal of the season.

In the 57th minute, the Spartans tied the ball game with an impressive free-kick off the post and in the net.

UTRGV goalie Trevor Schneider finished his night with six saves.

Both programs finished the night with 11 shots, but the Spartans managed more shots on target by a margin of 7 shots to 3 for the Vaqueros.

UTRGV will return home to face Air Force on Thursday, March 26, at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.