UTRGV Men’s soccer falls to Dixie State for first loss of season

EDINBURG (KVEO) – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s soccer team, who is receiving votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll, fell 1-0 to the Dixie State Trailblazers on Monday at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex.

It is the first loss of the season for the Vaqueros, who outshot the Trailblazers 14 to 8 and 8 to 5 on goal. Junior Jan Engels led the Vaqueros with three shots and two shots on goal.

After a scoreless first half, the Trailblazers got the lone goal of the game as Duncan McKenna found Matt Lockwood, who then took the shot and deflected it off of a defender and into the goal.

Junior Trevor Schneider made four saves in the match while Dixie State goalie Jakob Moore made eight saves.

UTRGV will be back in action on April 9 when it hosts Incarnate Word at 12 p.m. at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex in the regular-season finale.

A limited number of seats are available as UTRGV Athletics is capping capacity at the UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex at 150 fans.

Tickets are not required as admission is complimentary and granted on a first-come, first-served basis. UTRGV students are asked to sit in the designated student section.

The UTRGV Soccer and Track & Field Complex have a capacity of 1,250 spectators. Limiting capacity to 150 allows for proper social distancing among fans, staff, and student-athletes.